Weather Blog: First substantial snowfall for some























Good evening!

It’s one of those storms where some see a lot and others get only a little, but regardless it’s playing out a little too early for most! The last substantial snowfall of this size in Burlington so early in November was in 2002. Let’s get into it.

Monday evening, light to moderate snow spreads in from west to east. Overnight, however, a battle of air masses sets up right over top of us. As the night progresses, a pocket of warmer air will nose north through the Connecticut River Valley. This allows for a changeover to light freezing rain or drizzle and sleet, before eventually a dry stretch sets in. Icing will be limited to 0.10″ or less, but it still makes for a slick Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, back west and north, from northern New York into the Champlain Valley, it’s all about the cold. In this cold air mass, and along a developing front or boundary that sets up between the two air masses, snow starts dumping at a rate of 1-2″ per hour. That’s from approximately 10 PM to 6 AM. In this stretch, visibility takes a big hit and it will become difficult to impossible for skeleton road crews to keep up. It’s best to stay off the roads, unless absolutely necessary early Tuesday morning.

By mid-morning, the eastward progression of the storm takes over and any dry air or mixed, light icy precip will be overtaken by that snow west. However, it lessens back to a light to moderate pace, as we wrap up the most widespread snow from west to east midday into early afternoon. Mid-afternoon into Tuesday evening, only scattered, hit-or-miss type snow showers remain. Temps hit a late morning high of 20s north to 30s south, before dipping into the single digits and teens by daybreak Wednesday.

For forecast snowfall totals and icy accumulation, check out the gallery of images above.

Have a great night and stay safe!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault