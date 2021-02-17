Weather Blog: Flakes fly again Friday

Good evening!

Thursday night, light snow spreads north and sticks around into Friday, concluding by Saturday. This long-duration event doesn’t add a lot to the snow pack, but it certainly freshens it up after Tuesday morning’s ice. Find out more below!

Tonight – Thin, high clouds increase, but after a sunny, chilly Wednesday, the temp drops quickly. The thermometer will show single digits above and below zero by daybreak Thursday with a light and variable wind.

Thursday – Clouds increase and thicken up, but much of the day is dry and quiet with a high in the low to mid 20s, about 5° warmer than today, and a light north wind of 5-7 mph. Starting at around 5 PM or so, light snow will begin to spread north into Thursday night. Low temp, near 20°.

Friday – Mostly cloudy with persistent light snow. There may be breaks in the flakes, but for the most part, flurries or light snow showers are present all day long. Mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Friday night, continued light snow. Mid teens.

Saturday – Snow showers will gradually wind down, retreating into the mountains. In total, most areas pick up between 1-4″, though locally higher amounts may be possible in the southern Green Mountains, closer to the best moisture which remains shunted to our south over southern New England. Low to mid 20s.

Sunday – Mostly sunny. Low to mid 20s.

Have a fantastic Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault