Weather Blog: Flakes for First Week Of February

Happy Saturday! Today most of us remained pretty cloudy with a few flakes here and there with temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 30’s across the region. Tonight we cool down into the upper teens as well as lower 20’s with those clouds still in place and yet again a chance for few snow flakes to fall from time to time. For your Superbowl Sunday we look mostly cloudy and once again some snow remains in the forecast especially for those in Northern NY. Total accumulations only amount to a dusting to an inch for us.

As we head into next week we have a lot of little snow threats in the forecast from about Tuesday until Friday. It is to early to talk amounts just yet as we are still trying to get a better idea of the storm. But, it is something to keep an eye on as we head into next week. Temperatures hang above average (right around 27) in the lower to mid 30’s.

Enjoy your Superbowl Sunday!!!

Skytracker Meteorologist Peter Kvietkauskas