Weather Blog: Flakes to sunshine, bitter cold mid-week





Good Sunday evening!

Today’s weather makes it sound like I am on repeat! All thanks to an upper low pressure system spiralling to our north, we have been stuck under overcast conditions with on and off rain/snow showers. This will continue through about midnight and won’t amount to more than a coating – 1 inch, before a more elevation based light snow begins into early Monday morning. Developing northwesterly flow will favor the Adirondacks and western slopes of the Green Mountains to see the most snow accumulation. On average, a solid 2-3 inches is likely across the areas mentioned above. However, those typical “hotspots” like Jay Peak and higher summits might get closer to half a foot of snow or more, but this will be very isolated and confined to just a couple peaks. All in all, I’d leave a few extra minutes for your Monday morning commute to clear the car of any snow/ice.

Tuesday remains mostly cloudy with a flake or two possible throughout the day. More tranquil conditions begin on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies, but as a high pressure moves in from Canada, it brings some bitterly cold air with it. Wednesday night, single digits will be widespread with some areas dipping to zero or below. We certainly have been spoiled lately since highs in the 30s are above average, the average high in Burlington is 27 degrees this time of year! Looking to late week, it looks quiet and seasonable.

Have a great work and school week!

~ Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki