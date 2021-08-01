Weather Blog: Flash Flood Watch in place tonight, drying out Monday

Happy Sunday everyone!

Heavy rainfall and a few thunderstorms are moving through the region this evening as a strong frontal system pushes east. With all the rainfall from this past week, and more rainfall on the way tonight the National Weather Service has issued Flash Flood Watches for central and southern portions of Vermont and New Hampshire. These remain through late tonight as 0.50″-2.0″+ of rainfall is expected. If you live in an area prone to flooding take precautions.

Temperatures tonight stay near 60 degrees. Rainfall tapers off past midnight with only a few showers lingering early Monday. Gradual clearing will take place through Monday with highs in the low to mid 70s. A dry and sunny stretch of weather return Tuesday through Thursday as temperatures warm as well. Highs will be back near 80 degrees starting Tuesday and looks to remain through next weekend.

Have a great night and stay safe!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn