Weather Blog: Flooding likely, outages possible as messy Christmas storm takes aim

Merry Christmas Eve!

As of 5:30 PM Thursday, rain is just beginning to become more widespread throughout the North Country, signaling the start of a very messy – and likely hazardous – stretch of weather right into Christmas Day. Rain will become heavier overnight and a strong south-southeast wind will intensify. That combined with a prolonged stretch of temps running 20° or more above average will lead to flooding and possible power outages.

If you’ve been following the forecast closely over the last few days, little has changed. Here’s the ‘quick’ rundown of updates for Thursday evening: A Wind Advisory has been issued for western and northwestern mountain slopes from approximately midnight to midday Friday. These are the areas most likely to be plagued by tree damage and power outages. When you set the cookies out tonight for Santa, make sure you have a few flashlights ready and if you’re on a well, fill that bathtub! The other change was an expansion of yesterday’s Flood Watch to now include Orange, Washington, Addison and Chittenden counties in Vermont (in addition to Bennington, Windham, Windsor and Rutland counties in Vermont, Grafton andSullivan in New Hampshire and Essex County in New York). Though the snow pack is not as extensive in these areas, melting and runoff in the mountains could lead to sharp rises on area waterways, perhaps even causing them to overflow their banks. Rivers are expected to crest early Friday afternoon.

If this is all brand new information to you, let’s get more into the details of Mother Nature’s little Christmas temper tantrum. Could we blame it on the Grinch? Here we go:

Warmth

The temp, as of 5:30 PM Thursday, has soared into the mid 30s to low 50s on the heels of a strong south wind. This air mass originated in the Caribbean! The temp will hover near 50°, if not push just a smidge higher, perhaps closing in on 60°, into Christmas morning. Because the front trails back into the southeastern U.S. and moves through Florida first, interestingly enough, much of the Sunshine State will be colder Christmas morning than we will be here in the North Country! On Friday, that cold front will advance from west to east through our region. The temp will begin to drop off first, around midday in New York and then into the afternoon and evening throughout Vermont and New Hampshire, eventually reaching down into the 20s by Saturday morning with a few terrain-driven snow showers. This warm, humid air will rapidly eat away our snow pack, which ranges from very meager and sparse north to a hefty one to three feet in central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire.

Wind

Across our mountain peaks (generally above 3000′) gusts Thursday night into Friday morning may reach the century mark, 100 mph. Luckily, not ALL of that wind aloft will get mixed down into midslope or valley locations. Even still, a south southeasterly wind of 15-25 mph sustained, with gusts of 30-50 mph are possible, especially for western and northwestern facing mountain slopes. The strongest gusts are expected very early Friday morning. Isolated to scattered power outages and downed tree limbs, perhaps whole trees and/or power lines are possible.

Rain

Not only will that snow-eating south wind, ample humidity and ~50° warmth deteriorate the snowpack, but way too much rain will, as well. Thursday afternoon has brought mainly light showers, so far, in our immediate region, with heavier downpours just off to our west and south. Tonight into Friday morning, rain will become steadier and more widespread. By Friday afternoon, rain starts to taper off, again from west to east. In total, around 0.75″ falls near the Canadian border, with 1-2″ across the Adirondacks into central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Locally higher amounts are likely, especially throughout the southern Green Mountains. Larger rivers, including the Pemigewasset, Ausable River, Otter Creek and Mad River are all forecast to reach moderate to even major flood stage on Friday, per National Weather Service hydrologists. Smaller streams are just as likely, if not more likely, to overflow their banks, too. And, areas of poor drainage or low-lying spots are susceptible to ponding water. A Flood Watch has been issued for a sizeable portion of our region – along with much of the eastern seaboard.

A few rumbles of thunder may even possible early Christmas morning!

Once all of this mess passes us by, it’s a quiet and more seasonable weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday feature top temps around 30° with overnight lows dipping into the teens to 20s. Saturday brings some scattered snow with minimal accumulation outside of the mountains, both courtesy of upslope and also a band of lake-effect stretching from Lake Ontario. Sunday is the more likely of the two days for much-needed sunshine.

Happy Holidays to you and your loved ones! Stay safe (and dry)!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault