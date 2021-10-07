Weather Blog: Fog tonight, sun tomorrow

Good evening!
It was another gorgeous and very warm day with ample sunshine and afternoon temperatures near 70 degrees. And this streak is not over, yet.
Tonight – Mostly clear as far as higher up clouds are concerned, but expansive, dense fog is expected through mid to late morning. Mid 40s to near 50 degrees.
Friday – Mostly sunny. Upper 60s to low 70s. Light northwest wind 5-7 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Upper 40s to mid 50s.
Saturday – Partly sunny with a few passing sprinkles in the St. Lawrence River Valley. Low to mid 60s. South breeze 10-15 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy. Upper 40s to low 50s.
Sunday – Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a passing New York shower. Low to mid 60s. South breeze 10-15 mph.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy. Low to mid 50s.
Have a terrific Friday!
-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault