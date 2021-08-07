Weather Blog: Forecast remains warm and humid

Happy Saturday!

Showers and spotty storms are developing this afternoon and evening as a weak cold front slowly moves in from the north. As daytime heating wraps up around sunset, the storm and shower threat diminishes. Lows overnight fall into the 60s with winds turning north 5-10 mph.

Sunday this frontal system pushes into central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire and this will help to produce another round of some showers and storms through Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the mid to lower 80s. Showers and storms wrap up around 9pm and a dry forecast looks to return into early next week. However, the humidity looks to remain highs with dewpoints in the upper 60s and highs near 90 by mid next week.

Have a great weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn