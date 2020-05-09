Weather Blog: Freeze Warnings in place tonight as cold air remains

Happy Saturday everyone!

Today felt more like early March than the second week in May! Some locations saw up to (or over) a half a foot of snow last night and early this morning. Highs today only topped off near 40 degrees with wind chill values stick in the 20s and teens. Cold air remains tonight under cloudy skies. Lows fall to near freezing with Freeze Warnings in place for the Champlain Valley.

Mothers day is looking mainly dry with some sunshine in the morning before clouds increase through the afternoon. Highs a bit warmer but still below average, in the upper 40s near 50 degrees. Showers return into Monday, with a wintry mix possible in higher terrain. Highs Monday peak in the low 50s.

Sunshine looks to return with dry conditions Tuesday through Thursday as temperatures warm back close to average. We look to peak back in the mid to even upper 60s by Friday and Saturday of next week.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn