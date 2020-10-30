Weather Blog: Frightfully frigid Halloween

Good afternoon! Happy Friday!

Aside from a bone-chilling, spine-tingling cold, it’s all treat and no trick for little ghosts and goblins on Halloween! By Sunday, the weather turns a bit more sinister with a warm, wet and windy day on tap. Let’s break it down!

Tonight, clearing continues with the temp plunging down into the low teens to low 20s. Coldest Adirondack and Northeast Kingdom hollows may even briefly visit the upper single digits. That’s certainly good enough for the coldest night of the season so far. We then follow up a cold, clear and calm night with ample sunshine Saturday.

The only small hiccup in this would be some lake-effect clouds that develop as cold air sinks down over a relatively very toasty Lake Champlain (water temp, 52°). Those lake-effect clouds could spit a few flurries, though the chances for this scenario to play out are quite slim. Under that sun tomorrow, the wind gradually gets up to a light 5-10 mph in the afternoon as we warm into the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Many are making alternate plans to celebrate, but if trick-or-treating is still a ‘go’ in your neighborhood, the little ones will certainly need a bonus layer or two under the costume. Though not as cold as tonight, the temp will quickly slip into the 30s after a 5:42 PM sunset and keep sliding into the upper 20s to low 30s by daybreak.

Sunday is a different day entirely! In a complete about-face this weekend, the temp soars into the upper 40s to low 50s on the heels of a strengthening south wind, that could gust to 40 mph in the Champlain Valley. Clouds increase during the morning and by the afternoon, scattered rain showers arrive, totaling close to 0.5″ and continuing into the evening. Sunday night into Monday, a cold front swings through which takes our top temps early next week back down into the upper 30s, including Election Day. Scattered snow showers commence, having transitioned over from rain, and linger early in the work week. Some light accumulation, possibly up to a few shovel-able inches, is possible through higher terrain. More on that to come through the weekend!

Have a happy and safe Halloween!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault