Weather Blog: Frigid few days ahead

Good afternoon!

Tonight – Mostly clear with a low temp of 0° to -15°. With a light northwest wind of up to 10 mph, that will create wind chill values outside of broad valleys as cold as -10° to -30°. At that point, frostbite takes just 30 minutes to form on exposed skin. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place from midnight to 10 AM Friday.

Friday – Mostly to partly sunny with a high temp in the upper single digits to low teens north and low to mid teens south. North wind 5-10 mph. Wind chill values will recover to near zero by the afternoon. Friday night, back down between 0° to -15°.

Saturday – Mostly to partly sunny with increasing afternoon clouds. Low to mid teens north and mid to upper teens south. Light north wind 5-7 mph. Saturday night, mostly cloudy with light snow moving in. Near zero.

Sunday – Widespread light snow through the first half of the day totals a dusting to 1-3″, before tapering off during the afternoon. Low 20s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault