Weather Blog: Frigid few days ahead

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good afternoon!

Tonight – Mostly clear with a low temp of 0° to -15°. With a light northwest wind of up to 10 mph, that will create wind chill values outside of broad valleys as cold as -10° to -30°. At that point, frostbite takes just 30 minutes to form on exposed skin. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place from midnight to 10 AM Friday.

Friday – Mostly to partly sunny with a high temp in the upper single digits to low teens north and low to mid teens south. North wind 5-10 mph. Wind chill values will recover to near zero by the afternoon. Friday night, back down between 0° to -15°.

Saturday – Mostly to partly sunny with increasing afternoon clouds. Low to mid teens north and mid to upper teens south. Light north wind 5-7 mph. Saturday night, mostly cloudy with light snow moving in. Near zero.

Sunday – Widespread light snow through the first half of the day totals a dusting to 1-3″, before tapering off during the afternoon. Low 20s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog