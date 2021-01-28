Weather Blog: Frigid Friday

Good evening!

An increasing northwest wind and falling temperatures combine to leave us facing wind chill values of -15° to -30° Friday morning. Though the wind settles and the sun makes an appearance over the weekend, it stays very cold through Sunday night. Here’s the breakdown:

Tonight – Mostly cloudy with scattered light snow through early Friday. An additional dusting to 1-2″ may be possible, mainly over higher terrain. A brisk northwest wind of 15-25 mph materializes as the temp drops to near and slightly below zero.

Friday – A Wind Chill Advisory is in place through mid-morning with wind chill values as cold as -30°. The temp will recover to between 0-10° by the afternoon, as our strongest northwest gusts subside. Expect more clouds than sun with waning mountain snow showers. Friday night, the temp falls to between 0° and -10°.

Saturday – Morning clouds (and perhaps a few mountain snow showers) will gradually clear. Upper single digits to low teens. Lighter northwest wind 5-10 mph. Saturday night, mostly clear and well below zero again.

Sunday – Mostly sunny. Mid teens to near 20°. Light and variable wind. Sunday night, you guessed it, back near and below zero again!

As an early heads up, accumulating snow may be back in the picture by late Tuesday into Wednesday. Details are fuzzy this far out, but the forecast should become clearer as we get closer. Stay tuned!

Have a great Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault