Weather Blog: From brutally cold, to seasonable to finish the workweek

Today: Partly cloudy skies and snow shower during the morning give way to partly to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon as high temperatures climb to the mid to upper 20’s and windchills feel more like the teens under a northwest wind at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear to start with increasing clouds after midnight. A couple of flakes for northern portions of the northeast kingdom by Thursday morning as temperatures fall to the teens and single digits

Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. Temperatures climb to the upper 30’s to low 40’s

Friday: Partly cloudy, low 50’s

Saturday: Partly cloudy, upper 40’s

Happy Wednesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley