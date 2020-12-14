Weather Blog: From seasonable to bone chilling cold!

It’s an easy going start to Monday Morning, with a lot of clouds and temperatures in the 30’s.

Anticipate two round of snow today, both are will be relatively light in nature with only a dusting to 2 inches expected!

The first is pushing into Vermont’s southern four counties later this morning, thanks to a large low pressure system centered off the coast.

As that system departs, another upper level wave of energy will bring a more widespread chances for scattered snow showers by Monday afternoon and evening.

Some of those snow showers could pack a bit of a punch with gusty winds and low visibility, especially if you are traveling overnight, keep that in the back of your mind.

That secondary wave of energy will open up the gates for some bone chilling arctic air to settling in for the rest of the work week.

Morning lows early Tuesday will fall to the teens and single digits, but despite a partly to mostly sunny day, afternoon high temperatures will only reach the upper teens and low 20’s.

And that’s not even with the windchill factored in… BRRRRR

That cold air is sticking around through Thursday, with another strong low pressure system and it’s heavy snow passing by, BUT staying primarily to our south! Boo! Another swing and a miss! We could see a few outer bands sneaking north overnight Wednesday and Thursday with potentially a dusting to 2 inches of snow, but those big snow totals that I know a lot of folks (me included) are looking for are staying in Southern New England and the Mid-Atlantic!

Have a great Monday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley