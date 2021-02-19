Weather Blog: From snow to sun this weekend

Good afternoon! Happy Friday!

Snow showers highlight the forecast Friday evening into Saturday, slowly becoming more and more tied to higher terrain. Then, strong high pressure ridging dominates by Sunday with sunshine on tap to close out the weekend. Next week, noticeably warmer!

Tonight – Snow showers, perhaps with some heavier bursts that could limit visibility briefly to 2 miles, continue. Most accumulate just a dusting to 1-3″, though locally higher amounts are possible into the mountains. Mid to upper teens. Light northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday – Upslope snow showers continue, particularly along western and northern facing mountain slopes up to summit level. At times, those snow showers could build back into the Champlain Valley. Elsewhere, cloudy, but quieter. Low to mid 20s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night – Snow winds down. Mostly to partly cloudy. Near 10°.

Sunday – Becoming mostly sunny. Low to mid 20s. Light northwest wind around 5 mph.

Early next week, a few more rounds of light snow showers are on the way, and may at times mix with rain through broad valleys. Right now, we’re eyeing Monday and then late Tuesday into Tuesday night. The big story for us will be the milder weather. Daytime highs range from the low to upper 30s with nighttime temps in the 20s.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault