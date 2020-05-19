Weather Blog: From spring to summer

Good afternoon!

Somebody flipped a light switch and, just like that, the change of seasons is finally evident! In fact, it appears we’re cruising right past spring and moving into summer by the end of the week. Hello 80°!

Tonight – Mostly clear. Mid 30s to mid 40s. Colder hollows of the Adirondacks, Green Mountains and Northeast Kingdom may briefly see some patchy frost before sunrise.

Wednesday – Sunny. Low to mid 70s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear. 40s.

Thursday – Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 70s.

Friday – Mostly sunny. Near 80°.

Saturday, Sunday & Memorial Day – Mostly to partly sunny. A slight chance for a brief, light shower, but most are rain free. Mid to upper 70s and near 80°.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault