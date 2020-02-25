Weather Blog: From Spring to Winter by the end of the week

Who called for an early spring? The groundhog has clearly never been to northern New England (and isn’t a meteorologist… yes I’m still biter)

Yesterday was a bit of a spring tease! Burlington’s top temperature: 51°

Spring skiing anyone? I was in a sweatshirt at Bolton Valley yesterday! The good news is most of the snow base held despite the warmth, just some soft snow on the surface!

But the cold weather is moving right back to where it belongs, while also kicking off an active stretch of weather.

We have a one-two punch of storms, the first arriving early Wednesday morning. Snow will fall for many, with a wintry mix on tap for southern counties. Most can expect a coating to 3″

We spend the rest of Wednesday dodging rain and snow showers.

Early Thursday morning the precipitation ramps up again falling as a hodgepodge of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. It’s an EXTREMELY elevation-dependent storm.

As of right now here is what we are expecting:

Valleys (0-1000ft.)- Coating to 3″

Mid-slopes (1000ft.-2000ft.) 3-6″

Mountain tops (2000ft.-4000ft.) 6-12+”

This is a very elevation dependent storm… Stay with us for the latest info on this multi-day storm!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley