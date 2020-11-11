Weather Blog: Front brings shower chances and breezy conditions today

Happy Wednesday everyone!

The dry sunny and warm stretch of weather is now coming to end. As you are heading out the door this morning, grab the rain gear because rain showers become likely late morning and into the afternoon. A cold front is moving towards the region, ahead of it winds will be breezy out of the south 10-20mph. Rainfall develops from west to east and looks to wrap up by tonight. Around a then of an inch of rainfall expected with locally higher amounts closet to a quarter of an inch, especially in the north country of New York.

Highs today will still be warm, peaking in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Tonight we fall back into the 40s however with highs expected to remain in the 50s by Thursday. Clouds look to linger a bit into late week, but there will be sunny times along with more seasonable temperatures. Our next real chance for precipitation will be Sunday and into early next week.

Have a great day!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn