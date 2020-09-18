Weather Blog: Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings in place tonight

Happy Friday everyone!

A gorgeous end to the workweek with sunny skies, and fall like temperatures. Highs today only peaked near 60 degrees, close to 10 degrees below average for many. Tonight clear skies remain with winds calming down. This will allow temperatures to fall back into the 30s and even 20s in the higher elevations. If you are in the valleys, the warmer you will be. Freeze Warnings are in place along with Frost Advisories until 8am Saturday. If you are in the Adirondacks or the NEK this is your best chance to see freezing conditions.

Saturday mostly sunny skies return with highs even cooler, many locations only peaking in the mid to upper 50s. Definitely sweater and jacket season into the weekend forecast. We stay cool into Saturday night with many locations falling back close to freezing, which means you will want to protect any plants you are not ready to say goodbye to just yet.

By Sunday more sunshine returns with highs back near 60 degrees. Have a great weekend everyone!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn