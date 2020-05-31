Weather Blog: Frost Advisory in place tonight with cooler temperatures remaining Monday

Happy Sunday everyone.

Limited sunshine this afternoon with even a few spotty rain showers. Temperatures struggled to even reach 60 degrees as winds remain out of the northwest. Tonight we see temperatures fall back into the 40s and 30s in higher terrain. This is why a Frost Advisory goes into effect at 11pm tonight through 7am Monday for the Northeast Kingdom and northern NH. Make sure to bring in or protext any cold sensitive plants.

Monday partly sunny skies develop but isolated showers are still possible in the morning and afternoon. Highs a few degrees warmer, in the low 60s. By Tuesday we finally warm back close to 70 degrees but shower chances remain with limited sunshine.

Temperatures climb back into the mid to upper 70s by weeks end, even near 80 degrees on Friday. Sunshine does look to return by Friday. Before that, however, a few weak disturbances bring showers Tuesday through Thursday.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn