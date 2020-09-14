Weather Blog: Frost or freeze tonight for many

Good Monday afternoon!

Overnight low temps will range from near 40° to all the way down in the 20s. This leaves many facing one of the first widespread frosts or freezes of the season. A quick, midweek warm-up takes us back into the 70s, before another cold front swings through.

Tonight, the sky is mostly clear aside from two variables; a thin, high layer of smoke giving that washed-out, milky look many have noticed this afternoon and areas of fog that form with a quickly dropping temp. The wind is calm as the temp plummets into the 30s for most, with some upper 20s in the Adirondacks or Essex County, Vt. into northern NH.

A frost or freeze is likely, so be sure to cover or bring in any sensitive plants or vegetation and unhook garden hoses. Immediately near Lake Champlain and throughout southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire, it sticks a little closer to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Tomorrow is another sunny day, though we’re still battling that haze from western wildfires. Top temp, upper 50s to mid 60s with a light and variable wind. Tuesday night, clear for most though more cloud cover is possible near the Canadian border. Milder, 40s. Wednesday, mostly sunny and warming into the 70s. It’s still hazy and this time, breezy, too, with a south wind kicking up to 10-20 mph and gusting in the Champlain Valley in excess of 30 mph.

That’s out ahead of our next cold front which pivots through on Thursday. Rain is sparse with this one as scattered showers sneak by totaling generally under 0.25″. High temp, near 70 degrees. Then, the Fall cold takes back over again Thursday night into the upcoming weekend. We settle into another clear, quiet stretch with daytime highs in the 50s to 60s and nighttime lows in the 30s.

Have a fantastic night! Stay warm!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault