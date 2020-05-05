Weather Blog: Frosty tonight, milder tomorrow

Good evening!

If you’ve had a jump start on planting, you’ll want to cover any sensitive vegetation tonight as patchy frost is anticipated through broad valleys with widespread frost over higher terrain and in narrow hollows. The temp dives down into the 20s to around 30 degrees overnight.

With daybreak Wednesday, that number will reverse course and begin to warm quite rapidly, taking us into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees by the afternoon. Wind, calm tonight then light from the north tomorrow. The sky is mainly clear overnight and early Wednesday, but clouds will thicken up again as the day goes on.

Wednesday evening, a stray, light shower or two may be possible. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night. 30s. Thursday is a copy-and-paste day with a high near 60 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday night, there’s a slightly better chance at a passing rain or snow shower, though many will remain dry.

Mostly to partly sunny Friday. Mid 30s in the morning then the cooler upper 40s to low 50s by the afternoon. Friday night into Saturday promises a more widespread rain and snow with light accumulation possible. 40s Saturday. Mother’s Day is mostly to partly cloudy. Low 50s.

Have a great night! Stay warm!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault