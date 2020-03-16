Weather Blog: Get outside and enjoy the sunshine!

It’s a beautiful day Monday! That sunshine has felt good all weekend long, and is feeling even better as we kick off the work week!

It’s a great day to get outdoors, and enjoy the sunshine! Temperatures will climb into the upper 30’s to low 40’s with a light southerly breeze

Tonight clouds will be on the increase with snow showers arriving after midnight, falling light to moderate at times. That continues on to through early Tuesday morning as a cold front swings through.

Ahead of that cold front, a warm southerly breeze will help to spike our temperatures into the mid to upper 40’s and change the snow into plain rain, especially in the valleys.

In terms of snowfall accumulations, the valleys can expect a sloppy coating to half-inch, while the higher mountain peaks and the Northeast Kingdom is on tap for about 1-3″

Skies clear out Tuesday night and were partly to mostly sunny Wednesday!

Happy Monday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley