We have a very volatile weather pattern change to discuss today. Our midweek forecast will be a transition day of sorts with increasing clouds expected by the afternoon. However, those increasing of clouds will come after a wonderful start to the day featuring lots of sunshine and temperatures in the teens and 20s.

Heading into the afternoon, temperatures will rise into the upper 30s to low 40s alongside partly cloudy skies and north to south winds of 5-15 mph. Wind chill will not be as big of a factor today as it has been over the last couple of days, but you will still want to bundle up with the winter jacket. Clouds will really start to thicken up as we navigate closer to the evening commute.

During and after the evening commute we’re expecting a warm front to lift north with a light wintry mix/snow for most. There may be a few slippery spots to monitor for your overnight and Thursday morning commutes, especially across the mid to high terrain of the Adirondacks and the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont; southern Quebec will have to be on the lookout for a light glaze of ice by tomorrow morning, as well. Any snow that does accumulate will only average a dusting to two inches; the best chances for snow will reside across the mountains.

Thursday’s forecast will start off a bit dicey with wet and slick roadways, but partly to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon along with south winds will altogether make for a steamy day of weather. Temperatures will near 60 degrees all as a cold front approaches from the west with heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms (lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds). The storminess will arrive in the North Country and Upper Valley late Thursday evening through the overnight. Remain weather aware and keep up to date on this ever evolving forecast.