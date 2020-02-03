Weather Blog: Giving our snowpack a late-week refresh

Today- A few on and off flurries are lingering early this morning. We’re under partly to mostly cloudy skies through the start of the week, with temperatures above average in the upper 30’s even closing in on 40°

Tonight- Partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures falling back to the upper 20’s

Tuesday- Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few rain/snow showers. Temperatures are mild once again, climbing into the upper 30’s and nearing 40°

Wednesday- A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures feeling a bit colder only climbing into the mid 20’s.

For Thursday and Friday, we are tracking our next chance of accumulating snow as two areas of low pressure take aim at the northeast. Still a lot of uncertainty as to how much we could be talking, but with a one-two punch… totals could range upwards of 6 inches, even closing in on a foot in the higher terrain.

Stay tuned for more as we get closer to the weekend!

Happy Monday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley