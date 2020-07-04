Weather Blog: Gorgeous 4th of July forecast before showers arrive Sunday

SkyTracker Blog
Posted: / Updated:

Happy 4th of July everyone!

A perfect summer day with many of us topping off in the mid to upper 80s along with plenty of sunshine. A few very spotty showers are possible this evening in very southern VT and NH, otherwise, we stay dry tonight. Lows fall back into the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday clouds being to increase with some sunshine, a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible. We remain hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s once again. As we progress into next week, no huge widespread rain events look likely as we track just a few shower and storm chances.

We are also watching multiple days next week that could be close to 90 degrees, with the possibility of a heatwave (3 consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher). Either way it is looking hot into next week so be prepared.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog