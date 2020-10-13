Weather Blog: Grab the rain gear Tuesday

Showers are overspreading the region just before 6 AM and sticking around for much of the day Tuesday.

Grab the rain gear as you head out the door this morning, rainfall totals will range from 0.5″ to 1.0″ with a few locations near 1.5″ with those higher totals falling in regions that are desperately in need of rain!

Rain will wrap up early Tuesday evening, with clouds eventually clear out overnight. Temperatures early Wednesday morning fall back into the mid 40’s

Expect a dry, pleasant and mostly sunny day Wednesday, with temperatures climbing above average into the mid 60’s

Warmer weather continues Thursday as temperatures soar into the 70’s as a warm front noses northward. Breezy southerly winds will accompany the warmer weather, 10-20 mph with gusts 35mph+

That breezy weather Thursday is ahead of a messy system for Friday and Saturday that’s expected to bring a good gulp of rain, likely over an inch for some! It will start with a front slowly moving in Friday, eventually stalling out somewhere over the northeast. An area of low pressure will then develop off the coast and ride along that front, keeping the rain into Saturday, and digging into some colder air on the back side of the system. That cooler air may help to transition rain, into some snowflake especially for the mountain peaks. Still a little bit of uncertainty as to if the lower elevations of the NEK could see some snowflakes, mostly sticking to colder grassy surfaces. As always we’re watching it closely!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley