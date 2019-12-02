Weather Blog: Grab the yardstick, the snow is stacking up!

You need the yardstick to measure the snow in many spots in southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Here are some of the impressive snow totals so far.

This morning’s commute hasn’t been bad as Mother Nature has allowed us to catch a break this morning, and clean up the snow that has already fallen.

Snow redevelops, in spots south of Rt. 4, where big-time snow totals have already fallen. Another 5-10″ is possible on top of what is already stacking up to be over a foot!

Northern counties can expect no more than quick D-2″ as this system finally departs Tuesday Afternoon.

Quieter weather moves in for Wednesday before a couple of clippers bring us chances for snow through the day Friday.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley