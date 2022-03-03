A clipper system continues to filter east across New England today with a few snow showers early on followed by gradual clearing for the afternoon. The return to sunshine by late in the day will come at a cold cost though with high temperatures only achieving the teens and 20s. Wind chills will likely land in the single digits from time to time, too, so be sure to bundle up.

High pressure will make a grand re-entry into the Northeast United States by late tonight into Friday allowing for more sunshine and moderating temperatures by the end of the week. Friday will require the shades and a hefty winter jacket with highs in the 20s.

As we move into the weekend, we are monitoring two new disturbances likely to develop. The first system will move in Saturday through Sunday with rain in the valleys and a mix in the higher elevations. The second disturbance arrives early next week with more icing likely along with snow for the higher elevations. Stay tuned as we continue to work out and fine tune the forecast details in the coming days.