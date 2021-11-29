Weather Blog: Gradual warming into mid week

Happy Monday!

It was a chilly but sunny afternoon with high temperatures peaking in the upper 20s for most. Tonight clouds increase slightly with dry conditions. Lows fall into the teens and lower 20s. Winds will become calm late.

Tuesday will feature increasing cloud cover with snow showers arriving by 6-7 pm, moving from west to east along a weaker system. Highs will peak in the mid to lower 30s as winds turn south 5-10 mph. These wrap up by early Wednesday and leave a dusting to two inches for most locations. An unsettled forecast returns into mid to late week however. Snow showers wrap up into Wednesday morning as temperatures warm into the upper 30s. 40s return into Thursday with rain and snow chances. Another system could bring snow chances once again into the weekend as temperatures plummet into the 30s for highs.

Have a great week!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn