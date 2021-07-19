Weather Blog: Hazy again Tuesday with scattered rain

Good evening!

Smoke from wildfires burning in western Canada and the Pacific Northwest has settled into our corner of the country after traveling over a high pressure ridge or dome dominating the western half of the country. It’s left the sky with a very hazy, milky appearance and that may get worse Tuesday before improving midweek with a cold front passage. It should make for a spectacular sunset, however, with more particles in the atmosphere to refract light.

Tonight, any last showers from an area of low pressure meandering through the Gulf of Maine (associated with this past weekend’s wet weather) will come to a close – perhaps not until between midnight and sunrise in the Northeast Kingdom. The sky trends towards partly cloudy or even mostly clear, though that haze intensifies. It’s a warm night, but seasonable, in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow, a cold front approaches and will likely spark scattered showers and thunderstorms. That wildfire smoke will help limit daytime heating, while also keeping us a tad cooler than otherwise expected, in the upper 70s to low 80s. This means widespread severe t’storms are not anticipated, but a few stronger storms certainly cannot be ruled out, capable of producing strong wind gusts or heavy rain. This front lingers into Wednesday, too, with scattered rain. Low to mid 70s. Then, we kick off a stretch of quieter, drier and sunnier weather late week.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault