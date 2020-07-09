Weather Blog: Hazy, Hot and Humid end to the workweek

Happy Thursday everyone!

It was a HOT day for all of us, seeing high temperatures peak in the 90s along with humidity making it feel like the upper 90s. Heat Advisories remain in place through 7 pm Friday for the Champlain Valley and the North Country in NY. Tonight we stay warm and humid with lows in the low to mid 70s and mostly clear skies.

Friday mostly sunny skies return with hazy skies past 9 am. Clouds being to increase into the afternoon as our next rain maker moves in. Highs on Friday peak in the mid to lower 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s. Make sure you are staying hydrated, checking up on your neighbors, and limiting time in the direct sun.

As we progress into Friday night and early Saturday, heavy rainfall looks more likely with around 1-3 inches of rain possible. This could lead to rivers and creeks running abnormally high. Something we will have to keep a close eye on. Right now the track puts the heaviest rain in the eastern Adirondack Mountains.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn