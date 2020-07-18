Weather Blog: Heat Advisories go into effect Sunday

Happy Saturday everyone!

It was a HOT summer day today with plenty of sunshine, but the heat and humidity are only going to get even worse as we move into Sunday. Today we peaked at 90 degrees in Burlington with mostly sunny skies. Tonight temperatures remain mild, staying in the low 70s for most.

Sunday, we could watch record-breaking heat arrive for many. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Humidity will also be high as dew points reach near 70 degrees. Heat Advisories are in place for many locations across New York, Vermont and New Hampshire starting at 11 am Sunday through 8 pm Sunday. Heat Index values are likely to reach into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Make sure you limit outdoor activities and stay hydrated. This is VERY dangerous heat for not only humans but your pets and animals as well.

Sunday night thunderstorms arrive as a cold front begins to push through. Some could be strong to severe. Once that moves through we being to cool off into next week with more sunshine in the forecast for Monday afternoon.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn