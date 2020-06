Today: Mostly sunny. Low 80’s with dewpoints in the upper 40’s and low 50’s

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Temperatures fall to the low 50’s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 80’s and dewpoints in the upper 50’s

Thursday: Mostly sunny with temperature in the upper 80’s and dewpoints in the low 60’s

Friday: Mostly sunny, slight chance of an afternoon shower. Temperatures in the mid 80’s with dewpoints in the upper 60’s