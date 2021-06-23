Weather Blog: Heat and humidity slowly return

Good evening!

It was a beautiful day with comfortable temperatures but ample late June sunshine. The humidity stayed low, too! Tonight, under a mostly clear sky, the temp dips into the 40s to low 50s; with a slight chance for a few readings in the upper 30s through colder mountain hollows. Thursday is mostly sunny and a tad warmer, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s with a south breeze of 10-15 mph and thankfully, dewpoints hovering in the 40s. Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear and closer to 60°. Friday, mostly to partly sunny as a few more clouds stream in. Low to mid 80s and muggier. By the weekend, heat and humidity creep higher (think near 90° high temps in broad valleys) with an almost daily chance for showers or t’storms through the middle of next week.

Have a terrific Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault