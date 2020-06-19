Weather Blog: Heat and sunshine last through the weekend

Good afternoon!

If you’re loving this weather, you’re in luck. We stick with the recent status quo right through the upcoming weekend. Unfortunately, that means very limited rain chances. Here’s the breakdown:

Friday Night – Any isolated showers or thunderstorms quickly fizzle out after sunset. It’s mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight. Mid 50s to mid 60s and nearly calm.

Saturday – Mostly sunny. Near 90 degrees. Slight chance for an afternoon pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Wind, light from the south.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy. Upper 50s to upper 60s.

Sunday – Mostly sunny. Near 90 degrees. Slight chance for an afternoon pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Wind, light from the south.

Monday carries a *slightly* better chance at scattered showers, but it’s still not a guarantee of much-needed rainfall. Oh, and still hot, of course! Once again, near 90 degrees.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault