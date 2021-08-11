Weather Blog: Heat index values near 100°

Good evening!

I hope you found a way to stay cool Wednesday. It’s a rinse-and-repeat forecast for Thursday and Friday, too, with more heat and humidity making it uncomfortable to downright miserable outdoors. As heat index values reach 95-105° Thursday afternoon, it’s important to stay well-hydrated, dress in loose-fitting, light-colored clothing and avoid strenuous activity without the comfort of the A/C, or at the very least, some shade. Tonight, we don’t cool off much; just into the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on tap Thursday, some of which may be near severe capable of producing heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

Have a great day and beat that heat!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault