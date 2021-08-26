Weather Blog: Heat relief just around the corner

Good evening!

Thursday marked an official heat wave, three consecutive days at 90+°, in Burlington, Vt. and Lebanon, N.H. A cold front Thursday night will mean a more comfortable weekend is on the way. Here’s the breakdown:

Tonight – Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Isolated t’storms will fizzle out after sunset. Mid to upper 50s in the St. Lawrence River Valley and Adirondacks; low to mid 60s elsewhere. Light and variable wind.

Friday – Mostly to partly sunny. Mid to upper 70s and noticeably less humid. North wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Night – Partly to mostly cloudy. 50s.

Saturday – Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few late day showers possible. Mid to upper 70s. South wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday – More clouds than sun with a chance for showers. Upper 70s to near 80 degrees. South wind around 10 mph.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

