Weather Blog: Heat relief on the way

Good evening!

It’s not a major cool down, but we do leave the 90s behind thanks to a weak cold front sliding through in the next 24 hours. It also brings a chance for more rain, which many of us still need.

Tonight, pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms, feeding off the heat and humidity yet again, will fizzle out after sunset. The temp hovers near 70 degrees tonight with a south breeze of 5-10 mph under a mostly cloudy sky. There may be some patchy, dense fog in areas that saw rainfall today.

Despite a break in the action, showers begin showing back up again after midnight, ahead of our approaching boundary, moving west to east. A few embedded rumbles of thunder or briefly heavy downpours may be possible, with the best chance for 0.25-0.5″ of rain or more east of the Green Mountains in eastern Vermont to New Hampshire. Rain will move out New Hampshire by early afternoon, leaving a quickly clearing sky in its wake. The temp jumps into the upper 70s in the St. Lawrence River Valley and Adirondacks, but low to mid 80s elsewhere. Wednesday night, mostly clear and cooler, near 60 degrees.

Thursday and Friday are then most to partly sunny days with a manageable, seasonable top temp in the upper 70s to low 80s. An isolated shower or weak afternoon thunderstorm is not out-of-the-question either day. However, our next bigger rain event takes shape during the first half of the weekend.

Have a nice evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault