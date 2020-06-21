Weather Blog: Heat wave continues into early week

Happy Sunday and Father’s Day everyone! Temperatures topped off in the lower 90s again in Burlington, making our heat wave now four days long.

A few showers and thunderstorms are still possible this evening, most dissipating after sunset. We remain humid and mild tonight, lows near 70 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Hopefully, that AC is still on full blast!

Monday, we track some more cloud cover compared to the past few days, but still seeing sunshine. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs temperatures once again top off in the lower 90s, most likely adding more days onto our 90 degrees+ streak. The UV index remains Very High and dewpoints in the mid-60s, meaning it is going to feel sticky! Drink plenty of water and apply that sunscreen.

By Wednesday a cold front moves through, this will bring shower and storm chances with it, but behind the front we cool off and feel a bit more comfortable. Highs mid to lake week fall back into the mid to lower 80s.

