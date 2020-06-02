Weather Blog: Heavier rain overnight

It was an interesting morning for our webcam! Other than the usual beautiful sunrise, we had a visitor looking to catch a better view- A bird perched itself in the camera’s view!

Also caught a rainbow thanks to a little bit of sunshine and a little bit of sunshine and a few near by rain showers.

The rest of the day will be spent dodging showers, although nothing will fall relatively heavy it will keep us on the damp and cooler side of things.

Overnight heavier rain moves southward, and continues through early Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals will be around a quarter of an inch, with a few spots a little bit higher.

Scattered off and on showers continue through Wednesday before finally wrapping up Wednesday night, with skies clear out for a beautiful and sunny day Thursday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley