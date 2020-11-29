Weather Blog: Heavy rain and gusty winds Monday

Happy Sunday everyone!

What a gorgeous day today way, sunny skies, temperatures in the mid to upper 40s! Hopefully you got to get outside to enjoy it because rainy and windy conditions arrive into Monday. Before we get to that, tonight will stay dry with increasing clouds cover late. Overnight lows fall into the 30s along with winds south around 5-10 mph.

Monday starts off dry as low pressure moves towards the northeast. Cloudy skies remain with rainfall arriving around noon. Rainfall will become heavy at times into the afternoon and evening with winds also breezy, gusting up to 30-40 mph along the immediate western slops of the Green Mountains. Best timeline for these gusty winds will be around 4-8pm Monday. As we get towards Monday night and Tuesday morning, just a few showers remain. Rainfall totals range from around a half an inch to an inch or more in central and southern Vt & NH. With southerly flow, temperatures warm intot he 50s for most, and stay in the mid to even upper 50s Tuesday afternoon.

Showers linger in the form of rain and snow into Wednesday and early Thursday as cooler air returns, highs fall back into the low to mid 40s mid to late week.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn