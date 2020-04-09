Weather Blog: Heavy rain, heavy snow… is winter trying to make a comeback?

A few spots saw a little bit of sunshine early Thursday morning, but for many as soon as you noticed it, the clouds filled right back in.

A low pressure system is surging in from the Great Lakes, bringing an initial push of moisture most of which will fall as rain, the only exception being the high mountain peaks.

Rain showers notching their way through the North Country with light right slowly overspreading the region. Eventually rain will make it to the Champlain Valley, falling moderate to at times heavy, with up to a inch of rain possible.

Through the afternoon our low pressures system departs off into northern parts of Maine, and colder air will begin to drain in, transitioning any raindrops into snowflakes, especially through the Northeast Kingdom and higher mountain terrain.

Overnight expect a break from the steadiest and heaviest moisture, but colder air will continue to filter in as temperatures fall to the 30’s.

Early Friday morning as our low-pressure system rotates away from the Northeast, another surge of moisture dips in from the north, combine that with our winds out of the north and west, snow showers, with enhanced upslope snow on the Northern Adirondacks and Green Mountain slopes are expected.

It’s a SUPER elevations dependent storm so let’s talk totals:

The high mountain peaks and the NEK will see the jackpot with this storm, anywhere between 4-8″+ and when I add the plus sign, I really mean that there could be a few measurements out of Lemington, Averil, and Caanan (places above 1500′ in Essex County) that push 12″, but very localized. Most in the Kingdom stay within the 4-8″ range.

Folks who live above a 1000″ can expect 1-4″ and the valley floors below 1000′ are on tap for a coating to an inch.

Snow will become more confined to the higher elevations by Friday Evening, and wrap up Saturday, with clouds slowly clearing through the day.

Easter Sunday will be our next chance for some full sunshine with temperatures climbing to the low 50’s, a very pleasant day!!

Oh yeah and if your upset about this late-season snow… be thankful we aren’t Maine! Really dodged a bullet on that one! Phew!!!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley