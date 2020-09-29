Weather Blog: Heavy rain likely overnight

Good evening!

While it won’t erase our drought, a beneficial soaking is on tap for Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. Rain is then followed up by cooler, more seasonable air. Let’s break it down!

A cold front is stalled out over our neck-of-the-woods this afternoon, producing scattered showers and a gusty wind. Meanwhile, developing farther south along the same boundary is an area of low pressure over the mid-Atlantic. That low hugs the boundary and races northeast this evening, approaching us around midnight. Scattered rain becomes widespread rain through daybreak Wednesday, heavy at times.

Though no major issues are anticipated from flooding (with the soil being so dry and with waterways running very low) the quick, heavy nature of the rain may lead to temporary pooling of water in low-lying or poor drainage spots. Hydroplaning on interstates and highways is possible, too, for early bird commuters Wednesday. Most pick up between three-quarters of an inch to 2″ of rain, with locally higher amounts possible, especially in Vermont and New Hampshire. New York’s North Country is on the lower end of this one, but still beneficial, soaking rain is in the cards. The temp is steady in the 50s.

Widespread Wednesday morning rain races off to the east, leaving increasing breaks of sunshine and blue sky by the afternoon. However, hit-or-miss showers are possible possible through the rest of the day. High temp, low to mid 60s. Northwest, then southwest wind around 10 mph. Partly cloudy Wednesday night. Mid 40s to low 50s.

Thursday is partly to mostly sunny and mainly dry, though a few light showers may be possible between the Adirondacks and St. Lawrence River Valley. Upper 50s to low 60s. Light southwest wind.

Friday a weak, quick-moving disturbance brings scattered showers back into the picture, though no serious rain is expected. Upper 50s to low 60s. Drier by the weekend, though clouds may linger. High temp, 50s. Low temp, 30s to near 40 degrees.

Have a great night! Stay dry (woohoo, rain)!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault