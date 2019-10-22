Weather Blog: Heavy rain rolls through Tuesday night







Good evening!

After a dreary, breezy Tuesday, rain follows up tonight to the tune of 0.5-1.0″. There may be some locally lower and higher amounts, but that’s a solid bet region-wide. As rain fills in from west to east, the wind will settle to about 5-15 mph from the south, before shifting to out of the west tomorrow.

Rain will taper off during the Wednesday morning commute, but especially east of the Green Mountains there could be some downpours still around. The temp bottoms out in the mid to upper 40s, then climbs to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees tomorrow. Breaks of afternoon sunshine fill the sky, with just a handful of light, spotty late-day showers over northern New York. Partly cloudy Wednesday night. Upper 30s to low 40s.

There’s again a very slim chance Thursday for a spotty, light shower or two over northern New York and northwestern Vermont. Otherwise, it’s a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the mid to upper 50s. Our next front moves through with showers late Friday!

Have a fantastic day!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault