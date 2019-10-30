Weather Blog: Heavy rain & strong winds expected Thursday into Friday

COLCHESTER, V.T. (WVNY/WFFF) — We’ve made it halfway to Friday! It’s been a rather quiet and mild start to the last week of October, but, Mother Nature will bring us out of the month and into November with a bang. Today’s weak cold front didn’t give us much to talk about; besides a few clouds. Our more significant weather maker is en route and will arrive early Thursday morning.

With a significant amount of moisture expected a ‘Flood Advisory’ has been issued for Thursday afternoon. With a widespread rainfall total expected to reach 1-2 inches, with locally up to 3 inches, we will be watching area waterways. In fact, the National Weather Service in Burlington made mention of the following bodies of water to monitor for potential flooding; Mad River, Ausable River, Winooski River, and Otter Creek.

The heaviest rain is expected to fall late Thursday night into early Friday morning. The ‘Flood Advisory’ will remain in effect through Friday afternoon. Remember if you come across a flooded roadway, turn around, don’t drown.

Our active weather doesn’t stop there, because, we have to closely monitor strong to damaging wind gust as well. A ‘High Wind Watch’ will also go into effect Thursday afternoon for much of New York’s North Country. Wind gusts could reach up to 65mph, with sustained wind out of the southwest at 20-30mph. Additionally, a ‘Wind Advisory’ goes into effect the same time for the Adirondack Coastline and all of northern Vermont. While the threat isn’t as great here, winds could gust up to 55mph. With soggy ground soil and strong winds, power outages are likely. The timing for the strongest winds will be early Friday morning into early Friday afternoon. Remember if you come across any downed powerlines don’t touch them! Treat any down powerline as if it was ‘live’.





Heading into this weekend colder air will usher in from Canada dropping our afternoon temperatures from the 60s of early this week to the middle and upper 40s! Models have indicated a few isolated mountain snow showers on the backside of this storm. Those living near the western slopes of the Adirondacks could see some light mixing Friday.

FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy, mild, and quiet. Overnight low: mid to upper 40s across the mountains with the low and mid-50s across the valley. Wind: South 5-8mph.

Halloween: Light rain to start, becoming widespread and moderate during the early afternoon. Soggy during the prime trick-or-treating hours. Though it will be mild. Afternoon high: upper 50s across the mountains and low to mid-60s across the valley. Wind: South 10-20mph.

Thursday Night: Moderate to heavy rain, localized street flooding/ponding likely. Clear out any storm drains of fall debris to minimize that flooding risk. Overnight low: 50s. Wind: South 15-25mph.

Friday: Rain comes to an end during the morning, then the wind ramps up. Temperatures start in the 50s during the morning, but, the temperatures fall to the 40s during the afternoon. As colder air moves in a few mountain snow showers aren’t out of the question. Wind: Southeast 20-30mph; gusts over 50mph.

Saturday: Partly clear and chilly. Afternoon high: middle and upper 40s. Wind: South 3-5mph.

Have a great night,

-Meteorologist Torry Gaucher



