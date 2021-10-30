Weather Blog: Heavy rain tonight, showers last into Halloween

Happy Saturday!

After a bit of a break in the rain through early afternoon, rainfall that will be heavy at times arrives this evening and into tonight. Lows will stay in the 40s for most under cloudy skies. Winds turn north 5-10 mph. Rainfall totals by early Sunday could be over an inch in many locations, especially in southern zones of Vermont and New Hampshire.

Halloween on Sunday will start off rainy as low pressure pushes north. This will keep more widespread showers through noon for northern zones. Highs will peak in the mid to upper 50s. Showers begin to taper off into the evening, with clouds remaining. Trick or Treating plans may be a bit soggy, so keeping the umbrella on standby is your best bet. Sunday night temperatures stay in the 40s once again.

Dry weather along with some sunshine return into early next week. Have a fun and safe weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn