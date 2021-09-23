Weather Blog: Heavy rainfall arrives tonight, lasts into Friday morning

Good Thursday everyone!

It has been a mainly dry day for most of us, with additional cloud cover as a frontal system slowly works its way into the region. Highs today were summer like, in the lower 80s with the feel of humidity in the air. Tonight this frontal system begins its progression through our area.

This cold front is moving from west to east through tonight with very heavy rainfall and even a few embedded storms along it. Rainfall begins to pick up in the north country in NY around the midnight hour, and will shift east into the Champlain Valley by 6/7am Friday morning. With the slow movement east the potential for heavy rainfall and even some localized flooding remains. Into Friday the heaviest rain shifts east by noon with showers tapering off into the evening. Winds will also be breezy along this front, out of the south 10-20 mph into the afternoon. Highs will stay a bit cooler however, only in the lower 70s. Rainfall totals look to be around 1-2″.

Behind this front we track a dry start to the weekend with seasonable conditions. Have a great evening.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn