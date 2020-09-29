Weather Blog: Here comes the rain… do, dun, do, do

Here comes the rain… do, dun, do, do (get it…”Here Comes The Sun” by the Beetles… moving on)

Currently a cold front is trekking to the east bringing scattered light showers through the North Country this morning. That front will reach the Champlain Valley around noon, eventually stalling out somewhere over the mid section of Vermont later this afternoon. That’s when heavier downpours will begin roll in, just in time for the evening drive.

Scattered heavier downpours will continue Tuesday Evening, but as midnight rolls around, a low pressure system will ride right along that stalled front into New England, bringing with it widespread and heavy rain.

Rain will continue to fall widespread and heavy through the Wednesday Morning, but as the low pressure system departs, it will take with it the heavy rain, leaving partly sunny skies and scattered showers Wednesday Afternoon.

When all is set and done, the region can expect 1-2″ of rain with a few localized spots pushing 2.5-3″. Normally when we’re talking about 1-2″+ of rain we usually have to chat about the potential for flooding, but not this time around. Many of our area rivers are running very low, and this gulp of rain will actually help to replenish them and not send them over their banks!

Happy Tuesday! Enjoy the rain!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley