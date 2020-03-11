Weather Blog: Hey ?! Where did those mild temperatures go??

Heads up to readers living and working along the Great Chazy River, the National Weather Service is reporting an ice jam along the river that has the potential to cause flooding. This is up until 3:30 PM for places along the Great Chazy River including Champlain and Mooers.

This Wednesday, expect a mix of sunshine and cloud cover, with our temperatures feeling a bit cooler only into the upper 30’s, thanks to last night’s cold front.

A few of our weather models are picking up on a few snowflakes late this evening, but little to no impacts are expected.

Thursday is another day of partly sunny skies as temperatures climb to the mid 40’s

Then for Friday we are tracking a messy mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet. For folk in Eastern Vermont through the Northeast Kingdom expect an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain before temperatures make the jump above freezing, colder hallows may take a bit longer to make the changeover. The system is mostly falling as rain for the valleys as our temperatures make a run toward 50 degrees. Winds also get going out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Back to seasonable temperatures for the weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Happy Tuesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley